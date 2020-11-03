Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $294.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

