McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,845 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $215.14 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.44 and its 200-day moving average is $200.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

