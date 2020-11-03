Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

WBS opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

