Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 17.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $48,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,832 shares of company stock worth $1,037,067. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

