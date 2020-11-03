Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,000 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $28,154,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4,239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

