Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. AXA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 311,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 313,733 shares in the company, valued at $86,088,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $315.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.47. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $326.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

