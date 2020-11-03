Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Svb Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

