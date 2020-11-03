Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 125,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 354.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.