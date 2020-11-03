Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys stock opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $264.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day moving average of $215.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total value of $358,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,682,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,850 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.