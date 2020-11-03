Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

