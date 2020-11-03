Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 142,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,506,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 298,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

