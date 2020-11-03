Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

