Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $64,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.08. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

