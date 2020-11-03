Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $397,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 139.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $405,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.32.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

