Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,639 shares of company stock worth $32,044,912. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

