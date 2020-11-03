Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned about 0.08% of PGT Innovations worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 180.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

NYSE PGTI opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. PGT Innovations Inc has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

