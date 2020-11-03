Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 30,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 853,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

