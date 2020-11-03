Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

