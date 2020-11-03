Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.