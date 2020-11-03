Morgan Stanley Boosts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $144.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CDW opened at $126.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

