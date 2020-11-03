Morgan Stanley Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $113.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

Shares of CE opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Celanese by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

