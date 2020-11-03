Morgan Stanley Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $34.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

NYSE:CFG opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

