Morgan Stanley Increases CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $19.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 306,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after buying an additional 94,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

