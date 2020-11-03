Morgan Stanley Increases Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $28.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.86. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

