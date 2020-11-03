Morgan Stanley Raises Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $11.25

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CADE. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $120,098. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 564.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

