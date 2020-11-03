Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $456.11 million, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.