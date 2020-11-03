Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $456.11 million, a P/E ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Earnings History for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit