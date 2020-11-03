Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.50. Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 555,430 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $10.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45.

About Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. The company also explores for and develops coal mine.

