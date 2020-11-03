NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $291,738.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,692,643. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

