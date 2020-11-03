Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $484.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.66. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.14 and a 52 week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

