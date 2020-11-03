Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 977,100 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.