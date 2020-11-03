NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stake Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,171 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 374,992 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,330,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 345,782 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 304,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

NXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cormark started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.