NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

NI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

