Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

NYSE NBLX opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $711.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

NBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Earnings History for Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit