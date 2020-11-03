Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

NYSE NBLX opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $711.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

NBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.