Noranda Income Fund (NIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Noranda Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.78.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended trust. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide stable, monthly distributions. The Fund owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and its ancillary assets (the Processing Facility) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec. The Processing Facility produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate purchased from mining operations, and sells refined zinc products to customers in the open market.

