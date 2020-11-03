Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) Shares Gap Down to $75.00

Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN.L) (LON:NTN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $70.00. Northern 3 VCT PLC (NTN.L) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 8,408 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.99.

Northern 3 VCT PLC Company Profile

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

