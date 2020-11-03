OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

