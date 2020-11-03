Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Onto Innovation updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.66 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.66 EPS.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

