O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.65.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,856,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $441.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.