Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Position Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

