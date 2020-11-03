PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,935 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for approximately 2.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.64% of PAR Technology worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $712.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

