PAXEX Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $4,814.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00638857 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000463 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

