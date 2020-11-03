PCHAIN (PI) Price Down 19.4% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Switcheo Network and IDEX. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $28,282.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.03801876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00209551 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,861,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,617,160 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

