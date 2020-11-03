PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCTEL designs, develops, and delivers wireless solutions. PCTEL’s products include wireless local area network software products that simplify installation, roaming, Internet access and billing. Its subsidiary, DTI, designs, develops and distributes software-defined receivers and receiver-based products that measure, monitor and optimize the performance of cellular and Wi-Fi networks. . MAXRAD designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes innovative antenna solutions that facilitate and simplify wireless communications. “

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTI opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.02. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that PCTEL will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 309.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCTEL (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.