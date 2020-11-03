PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

PDLB stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

