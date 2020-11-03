PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

PDLB stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. PDL Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

