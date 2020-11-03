Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

