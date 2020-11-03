Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ PPC opened at $17.30 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 481,573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.