Piper Sandler Downgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 95.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

