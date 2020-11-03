Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 317,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,028,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 492,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.5% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 128,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

