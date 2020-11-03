Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of PMOIY stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

