Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qumu from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qumu (QUMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.